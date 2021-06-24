N.E. Wisconsin hospitals urge safety during fireworks season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fourth of July is right around the corner and as the excitement of the festive holiday begins, so does the worry.

Local northeastern Wisconsin hospitals are reminding community members that fireworks can be ‘very dangerous’ and residents handling fireworks should take extreme caution. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average across the country, 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the weeks around the Fourth of July holiday with an estimated 57 percent of those injuries resulting in burns, which commonly occur in the hands, fingers, legs, face, and/or eyes.

This year, in efforts of reducing fireworks-related injuries across the state, HSHS St. Vincent, St. Mary’s, St. Nicholas, and St. Clare Memorial Hospitals are banding together and offering safety tips to people planning to light some fireworks this holiday season.

Safety tips for handling fireworks include the following:

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. Young children can suffer injuries from sparklers, which burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees – hot enough to melt some metals. As a safe alternative to sparklers, use glow sticks.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Never place any part of your body directly over a firework when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting a firework (only light one at a time).

Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them from metal or glass containers.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Soak all spent fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can. Never discard fireworks, including used ones, in a fire pit.

Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper. This is often a sign they were made for professional use only.

More fireworks safety tips are available on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.