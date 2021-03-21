NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

N.E. Wisconsin kids enjoy ‘Fun for Kids Sake’ event

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin kids had a chance to get out an enjoy the weather this weekend during the ‘Fun For Kids Sake’ fundraiser.

The event, led by Big Brothers and Big Sisters of northeast Wisconsin, was held at Franklin Park in Shawano from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

During the event, participants could test their skills at outdoor bowling, football, and ring tossing.

Lead chair of the event, Samantha Sperberg shares, “It has been amazing. It turned out on some we can’t ask for anything better. I hope we can bring it back next year and make it bigger and better.”

The organization says this is just one of many fundraisers they hold to find mentors afor children in the community.

