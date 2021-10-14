N.E. Wisconsin-made product crowned “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin”

(WFRV) – After months of anticipation and hundreds of thousands of votes being cast, the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest has crowned its winner.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is the 140 Ton Navy Crane from Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc.

“Congratulations to Broadwind! And to all of the 2021 nominees that a put a spotlight on Wisconsin Manufacturing and the successful products we make here,” said President & CEO of Johnson Financial Group Jim Popp.

Nominees for this year included Caterpillar Global Mining, Mercury Marine, Kwik Trip, New Glarus Brewing Company, Krier Foods, Drexel Building Supply, and many more. Yet, none of these products was a match for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications 140 Ton Navy Crane.

This 2.7 million pound crane first made headlines on Memorial Day as it readied to depart the Manitowoc River and enter into Lake Michigan to start its journey through the Great Lakes Waterway and into the Atlantic. And now, it’s doing it again.

“Broadwind Heavy Fabrications is extremely honored to have won The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin award for 2021. On behalf of our great Broadwind employees we would like to say thank you to our partner customer Konecranes and all of our Wisconsin-based suppliers who made this possible,” said Broadwind Heavy Fabrications President Dan Schueller.

WMC reports that nearly 70,000 votes were cast in the final round of the contest which started back in August. “Manufacturing is a critical part of Wisconsin’s heritage and its future. Thank you to all of the hard working men and women dedicated to Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and thank you to WMC for reminding us each year of all the coolest things made in Wisconsin,” said Popp.