N.E. Wisconsin reaction to Derek Chauvin verdict, guilty on all charges

(WFRV) – The jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict after two days of deliberation. They have found Chauvin guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

George Floyd died on May 25 after police responded to a Minneapolis grocery store for Floyd possibly using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin handcuffed Floyd, who was then placed face down on the ground while Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

After days of outcry from the public, Chauvin was arrested and charged on May 29. For much of the summer, protests and riots sparked all over the United States.

Statewide reaction

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has released a statement on the verdict in the Chauvin case:

“There’s no verdict that can bring peace to loved ones when someone is taken from them. My heart and thoughts are with George Floyd’s family, his loved ones, and the entire community.



“While this is a moment of accountability in our justice system and our country, we are reminded that justice for Black lives is not a moment—it requires meaningful, sustained, and systemic change.



“Today’s verdict doesn’t replace the changes we must make to keep our promises of a more fair and more equitable state and country. Every day—and especially today—we must reaffirm and resolve to continue our work toward justice.”

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin today released the following statement after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty for murdering George Floyd:

“George Floyd pleaded for his life and it’s clear to me that police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and took it away. Justice has been rightly served and he will be held accountable for this murder. Far too many Black lives have been taken by police and change is long overdue. This must strengthen our resolve to take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to help stop systemic racism and bias in policing and start saving lives.”

Rep. Hintz issued the following statement on today’s verdict against Derek Chauvin:

“George Floyd should be alive today. I am encouraged that the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty, but their finding does not bring George Floyd back. It does not erase the loss for those who knew him, and the trauma for those for whom his death hits close to home.

“Today’s verdict must be followed by systemic change across our nation as we work for justice. As an elected official, I will continue listening to the Wisconsinites who are speaking out about their lived experiences in our state and I will continue working to reform the systems that perpetuate violence against people of color.

Today, in a new legislative session, I again urge my colleagues to take action to address the systemic inequities that permeate our state and undermine confidence in our criminal justice system. These problems have not gone away, and leaders at all levels have a duty to respond. We must make change happen.”

The Bucks organization released a statement and say they are encouraged that justice was served by the Derek Chauvin verdict in the horrific murder of George Floyd.

The Bucks say they remain strongly committed to addressing issues of police brutality, social injustice, and racism and continue to demand real change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community. They hope this verdict offers a sense of justice to the Floyd family and their thoughts go out to them for their loss.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the below statement following the announcement of the Chauvin conviction.

“As I said last year, what we saw on the video of the events leading to George Floyd’s death was not law enforcement,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Derek Chauvin was not protecting or serving the residents of Minneapolis. He was committing a horrific crime.”

“No jury verdict can bring Mr. Floyd back. Nor does this verdict mean that we don’t need to reform our criminal justice system. But today’s verdict does mean there will be accountability and, I hope, a measure of healing, especially for Mr. Floyd’s family.”