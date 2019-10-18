N.E. Wisconsin road construction, Oct. 21-25

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - The George Kress Foundation will contribute $1 million to the expansion efforts of the Door County Maritime Museum (DCMM) in Sturgeon Bay.

“We are very appreciative of this generous support from the George Kress Foundation,” said DCMM Executive Director Kevin Osgood. “We are so pleased they decided to join with the almost 200 other local families and institutions who have made generous donations to this ambitious project."