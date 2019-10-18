N.E. Wisconsin road construction, Oct. 21-25

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area road construction taking place from October 21 – 25.
Brown County
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- Crews will remove the containment tarps from span 15 and 16 and install them in span 17. They will be blast cleaning and painting the steel girders in span 17. The second crew will continue to remove the safe span panels from under the bridge working from west to east.
- Motorists should anticipate off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and Riverside Drive. Shoulder closures may occur along WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures of the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail under the bridge.
- Boaters are reminded to be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
Calumet County
- US 10 Resurfacing from WIS 114 to WIS 32/57
- Crews will continue milling the centerline and edge line rumble strips, and placing pavement marking along the project.
- Traffic will be maintained with a lane closure by the use of a flagging operation during construction activities.
Door County
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Gibraltar Road in Gibraltar to Country Walk Drive in the village of Sister Bay
- Crews will begin paving the upper layer along WIS 42 between Sister Bay and Ephraim. The contractor will begin paving the upper layer along WIS 42 between Ephraim and Fish Creek. Crews will be working on Saturday, October 26.
- WIS 42 from Moravia Street on the north side of Ephraim to Country Walk Drive in Sister Bay will be open to traffic in each direction at all times but may be reduced to one lane in the immediate area of construction operations with appropriate flagging operations.
- WIS 42 from Gibraltar Road to Brookside Lane will be open to traffic in each direction throughout the work.
- WIS 42 will be restored to normal traffic patterns at the end of each workday and on the weekends.
- WIS 42 Resurfacing from Bluff Lane to Gibraltar Road in Fish Creek
- Crews will continue storm sewer installation along Shore Road. The contractor will begin storm sewer installation along WIS 42 from Shore Road to County F. Crews will complete temporary asphalt restoration along WIS 42 from Shore Road to County F for Jack-O-Lantern Days in Fish Creek.
- Various segments of WIS 42 will be closed and detoured at various times during project construction. Lane closures with flagging operations will also occur, as will shoulder closures. Immediate impacts are listed below.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
- Southbound WIS 42 traffic will be detoured using County F, County A and County E.
- WIS 42 will be open to bi-directional traffic during Jack-O-Lantern Days in Fish Creek.
- WIS 42 northbound will remain open with flagging operations.
- Shore Road and Evergreen Road may be reduced to a single lane with daytime flagging operations.
- October 21 to winter shutdown: Southbound WIS 42 CLOSED from Shore Road to County F. Closure is allowed through Nov. 22.
Kewaunee County
- WIS 42 Culvert Repair between 8th Road and 9th Road in Pierce
- Crews will finish pavement and guardrail work.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction
- Crews will continue lighting and signal installation west of 8th Street. Sidewalk and driveway installation will continue. Restoration will continue as additional areas become available for sod and grass seed. Street signs will be installed.
- Waldo Boulevard is CLOSED in portions of the work zone during construction. US 10 is detoured around the project as is WIS 42 traffic.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-41 to US 151.
- Westbound US 10 will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- US 151 Resurfacing from Jackson Street in Valders to I-43 in Manitowoc
- Crews will work on punchlist items.
- US 151 will have intermittent single-lane CLOSURES between Silver Street to I-43. Various flagging operations will be used to complete work along US 151 from Valders to I-43.
- Motorists should expect short delays and backups during flagging operations.
Oconto County
- Peshtigo Brook Wetland Mitigation Site
- Crews will continue excavation and grading of the site. Restoration and seeding will continue.
- Due to much of the work being completed in agricultural areas, there will be minimal impact to traffic.
- Pensaukee River Bridge Replacement in Krakow
- Crews will start working on the box culvert wing replacement and the box culvert concrete surface repair. The contractor will finish placing base aggregate for the roadway approaches and will pave the asphalt approaches. The contractor will place beam guard for the four bridge quadrants.
- WIS 32 will be CLOSED at the bridge, and traffic will be detoured. Access to properties will be maintained. Southbound WIS 32 shoulder closures just north of Gohr Road and just south of Van Dornick Road.
- Detour:
- Northbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 29 to WIS 117 to WIS 22 to WIS 32.
- Southbound WIS 32: Detour follows WIS 32 to WIS 22 to WIS 117 to WIS 29 to WIS 32.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- The work on the box culvert near County A will be ongoing. Grading will continue between Spring Valley and Scenic View, and between County S and Twinkle Lane. The contractor will be restoring between Ridge Road and County S. Work will continue at the west end of the project near Chickadee Road. The placement of pipes will continue. Work will continue at Inez Court. The contractor will continue building the Fond du Lac County Mitigation site and continue stripping southern Theel Mitigation waste site.
- WIS 23 will remain open to traffic. The north leg of Ridge Road closed Oct. 1.
Winnebago County
- WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project: US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange in Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha
- The contractor will install electrical & ITS facilities, fencing, base aggregates, pavement marking, signing, restoration, guardrail, mow strip, and barrier wall at various locations throughout the project. Work at the retaining wall along the southeast ramp at Midway Road will continue. The temporary barrier wall will be removed from the project as sections of the median are completed.
- There will be various lane, ramp, and mainline closures at different times, throughout the duration of the project.