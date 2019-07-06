N.E. Wisconsin road work for July 8-12

NORTHEAST WIS. (WFRV) — WisDOT has announced area roadwork for the second week of July.
Brown County
- Ashland Ave/Parkview Rd Intersection
- The contractor will continue work in the Ashland median. Work will include building storm sewer, earthwork, placing gravel, pouring curb, and building lighting system components.
- Ashland will remain open to traffic, with lane closures at times.
- Parkview Road will be open to traffic.
- WIS 172/Fox River Bridge Painting
- The contractor plans to relocate the barges in the river and place containment tarps in spans 6 and 7 and start blast cleaning span 6.
- Drivers should expect off-peak lane closures on WIS 172 and WIS 57 (Riverside Drive). There will be continuous shoulder closures on WIS 172 to delineate containment system brackets on the bridge parapets.
- Flagging operations and various night closures will occur on the Fox River Recreational Trail and Ashwaubomay Recreational Trail directly under the bridge.
- Boat traffic should be mindful of construction barge traffic and containment systems hanging below the bridge girders.
- Bridge deck inspections will be taking place at the following locations:
- Southbound I-43 at WIS 57, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 8 and 9. Various short-term lane closures on I-43 at this location will take place during inspections.
- Northbound I-43 at E Shore Drive, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 8 and 9. Various short-term lane closures on I-43 at this location will take place during inspections.
- Northbound I-43 at WIS 54, daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 8 and 9. Various short-term lane closures on I-43 at this location will take place during inspections.
- Eastbound WIS 54/northbound WIS 57 from I-43 to University Avenue, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 8 and 9. Various short-term lane closures on WIS 54/WIS 57 at this location will take place during inspections.
- Westbound WIS 54/southbound WIS 57 from County A to University Avenue, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on July 8, and 9. Various short-term lane closures on WIS 54/WIS 57 at this location will take place closed during inspections.
- Southbound I-43 from Webster Avenue to University Avenue, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 8 and July 9. Various short-term lane closures on I-43 at this location will take place during inspections.
- Northbound I-43 from University Avenue to Irwin Avenue, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on July 8 and 9. Various short-term lane closures on I-43 at this location will take place during inspections.
Door County
- WIS 42 from County X to the intersection with WIS 42/57
- Mainline paving will continue. The southern end of the project will be milled. The storm sewer repair work will begin early in the week in Forest Junction and continue through the week.
- WIS 42 will remain open to traffic. Work will be accomplished with single lane closures and the use of flaggers to allow traffic through. Motorists should expect minor delays.
Fond du Lac County
- US 45 Village of Eden Reconstruction
- Sidewalk will be completed at the railroad tracks. Grading will be completed throughout the project.
- US 45 and County B will be CLOSED to through traffic until fall of 2019.
- Detour:
- Southbound US 45: US 45 to southbound US 151 southbound to I-41 southbound to WIS 28 eastbound.
- Northbound US 45: US 45 to westbound WIS 28 to northbound I-41 County B detour route.
- Southbound County B: US 45 to southbound County W to westbound County F to northbound County V.
- Eastbound County B: County V to eastbound County F to northbound County W.
- Crews will repair pavement on I-41 at the following locations:
- Southbound I-41 from WIS 23 to US 151, nightly, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., from July 9 until July 12. Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during work.
- Northbound I-41 from County D to County OO, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., on July 11 and 12. Various lanes on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during repairs.
Manitowoc County
- Waldo Blvd (US 10) Reconstruction from County R to Maritime Dr
- Crews will continue with storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer work west of 8th Street. Concrete pavement will be placed from 5th Street west to 8th Street on the eastbound lanes of Waldo Boulevard. Sidewalk will be installed at the eastern half of the roundabout. Landscaping will also be completed at the roundabout.
- Detour:
- Eastbound US 10 detour will follow I-43 to US 151. Westbound US 10 detour will follow US 151 west to I-43.
- US 151 Resurfacing from Jackson St in Valders to I-43 in Manitowoc
- The contractors will continue their grading and culvert pipe operations. Contractors will begin milling the existing asphalt pavement as well as beginning to recycle the existing asphalt pavement.
- Detour:
- Detour will use I-43, County JJ, County S and US 151.
Oconto County
- WIS 32 Mountain to Lakewood Resurfacing
- The contractor will resume milling, paving, and shoulder-widening operations.
- WIS 32 will be open to traffic during construction. Work will be conducted using lane closures and flagging operations. Shoulder closures, parking lane closures, and sidewalk closures will occur during construction.
- Crews will level pavement to remove bumps at the following locations:
- Southbound US 141 at northbound US 41 ramp, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 10.
- Southbound US 141 to northbound US 41 ramp will be CLOSED during repairs. Detour down to County D, turn around at interchange to go back northbound US 41.
- Northbound US 41 from McDonald Street to northbound WIS 22, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 pm. on July 8 and 9. Various lanes on US 41 at this location will CLOSE during work.
- Northbound US 41 from Brazeau Avenue to Maple Grove School Road, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on July 9. Various lanes on US 41 at this location will CLOSE during work.
- Northbound US 141 at WIS 22, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., on July 10. Various lanes on US 141 here will CLOSE during work.
- Southbound US 141 at northbound US 41 ramp, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 10.
Sheboygan County
- WIS 23 Expansion from the west Sheboygan/Fond du Lac County line to County P west of Plymouth
- The contractor will begin hauling excavated material from the mitigation site and continue to haul excess topsoil between County S and Twinkle Lane and between County A and Castle Rock Court.
- Traffic will not be impacted and will continue to utilize existing WIS 23.
- WIS 23 Construction from the Sheboygan River Bridge and Otter Creek Bridge on WIS 57 between Kiel and Plymouth
- The detour will be set for the work for the Otter Creek bridge. The contractor will be moving in equipment and setting up containment.
- WIS 57 will CLOSE to through traffic for 2.2 miles north of WIS 23. Bridges will CLOSE to all traffic during work. While access to properties will be maintained, no traffic will be allowed to cross the bridges.
- Otter Creek Bridge: CLOSED to traffic July 9 until about July 22
- Detour via County J, WIS 67, WIS 23
- Sheboygan River Bridge: CLOSED to traffic from about July 22 to about August 5.
- Detour via County EH, County MC, and WIS 32
- Otter Creek Bridge: CLOSED to traffic July 9 until about July 22
Winnebago County
- WIS 116, Wolf River Bridge and Approaches
- The contractor will continue working on grading at N 1st Ave. and begin pavement removal and grading at N 1st Street.
- Possible weekly closures at N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue Monday thru Friday. Both N 1st Street and N 1st Avenue will be open on weekends. The sidewalk is closed on the north side of WIS 116 between 1st Street and 1st Avenue. Pedestrian access to the fishing platforms will be closed until all the work surrounding the fishing platforms are completed.
- Crews will realign the concrete median barrier on I-41 at the following locations:
- Northbound I-41 at County G, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on July 8 and 9. The left lane on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during realigning.
- Southbound I-41 at WIS 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. The left lane on I-41 at this location will CLOSE during realigning.
- Southbound I-41 from WIS 21 to 9th Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. The left lane at this location will CLOSE during realigning.
WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project
- US10/WIS 441 Mainline/Oneida Street Interchange
- The contractor will install electrical and ITS facilities, breaker run, base aggregates. Retaining wall construction continues at Midway, along with trimming, concrete median base, concrete paving, asphalt paving, shouldering, pavement marking, beam guard, noise wall panels, salvaging topsoil, and installing barrier wall at various locations throughout the project. Polymer overlays will be installed at Oneida, Appleton and Midway bridges.
- Traffic Impact:
- WIS 47/Appleton Road entrance ramp to eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 and the eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 exit ramp to Oneida Street/eastbound US 10 will open Tuesday night. The Oneida Street entrance ramp to northbound WIS 441 will be closing long term on Tuesday night.
- Northbound WIS 441 on-ramp from Oneida Street will CLOSE July 9 to mid-September 2019.
- Eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 on-ramp from WIS 47/Appleton Road will reopen on July 9.
- Eastbound US 10/Northbound WIS 441 off-ramp to Oneida Street will reopen on July 9.
- The southbound auxiliary lane between Oneida Street and WIS 47/Appleton Road will CLOSE from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., on July 9 through July 12.
- Eastbound US 10/northbound WIS 441 will have a single lane closure between County P/Racine Road and Telulah Avenue from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., on July 8 through 10.
- Long-term closures
- All ramps at the County AP (Midway Road) interchange are closed through summer 2019.
- County AP/Midway Road between County P/Racine Road and Earl Street in Winnebago County is closed to all traffic (Opens August 2019).
- The intersection of County AP/Midway Road and Earl Street is closed for reconstruction.