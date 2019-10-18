N.E. Wisconsin Trick-or-Treat dates, times 2019

(WFRV) — Here’s a list of area Trick-or-Treat dates and times across Northeast Wisconsin.

Don't see your communities Trick-or-Treat? Email us at tips@wearegreenbay.com to have it added to our list.

Abrams: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6:30 p.m.

Adell: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. – The annual Halloween Party will be held at the Adell firehouse on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

City of Algoma: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Allouez: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Appleton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m.

Ashwaubenon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Baileys Harbor: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., 6:30-8 p.m. Haunted Harbor Kids Halloween Part at the Town Hall, 7:30 p.m. Kids Costume Contest

Black Creek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m. – Members of the Black Creek Rescue Squad, Rural Fire Department and Police Department will be out to assist with safety.

Bonduel: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Brandon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Brillion: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Buchanan: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Campbellsport: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m.

Cascade: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Casco: Sunday, Oct. 27, Noon-2 p.m.

Chilton: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Clintonville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Dale: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-5 p.m. – Halloween Parada starts at 2:30 p.m. in Daufen Park

De Pere: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. – From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trick or Treat Downtown will provide a safe and friendly environment for parents and kiddos to trick-or-treat during daylight hours and participate in festive activities. Businesses will open their doors to hand out candy to the wizards, superheroes, and princesses.

Denmark: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Egg Harbor: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m. – Look for a sign in the windows at participating shops.

Elkhart Lake: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Fond du Lac: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m. – From 10 a.m. to noon, children (and adults) in costume may trick-or-treat for free at participating downtown businesses and farmers market vendors on Main Street between Merrill Avenue and Fourth Street. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fox Crossing: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Glenbeulah: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Grand Chute: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Green Bay: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. – From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the community is invited to downtown Green Bay to trick-or-treat at participating businesses (costumes optional). Participating businesses will have a trick-or-treat sign on their door. Be sure to collect your participation sheet at any of the stops or the red sculpture park and get them stamped at each trick-or-treat location. Turn in that completed participation sheet at any of the stops to be eligible to win a $25 gift card.

Green Lake: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Greenville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Gresham: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Harrison: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Hilbert: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m. – a Halloween party will be held at the Hilbert Community Center from 4-5:30 p.m.

Hobart: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Howard: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Howards Grove: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Iola: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.

Kaukauna: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Kewaskum: Saturday, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Kewaunee: Thursday, Oct. 31, 3:30-7 p.m.

Kiel: Sunday, Oct. 27, 4-6 p.m.

Kimberly: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m.

Kohler: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Little Suamico: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6:30 p.m.

Luxemburg: Sunday, Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m.

Manawa: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4:30-7 p.m.

Manitowoc: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Marinette: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-6 p.m. – Downtown Marinette from 3:30-5 p.m.

Marion: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Markesan: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Menasha: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Mishicot: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Neenah: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

New Holstein: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

New London: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

North Fond du Lac: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Oconto Falls: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Oconto: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Omro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. – The city will also host the 1st annual city-safe Business Trick or Treat. Look for the jack-o-lantern in the window of participating businesses.

Oshkosh: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m. – Downtown area: 4-6 p.m.

Peshtigo: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Plymouth: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Pulaski: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Reedsville: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2-4 p.m.

Ripon: Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.

Rosendale: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Shawano: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Sheboygan Falls: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Sheboygan: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Sherwood: Saturday, Oct. 26, Noon-2 p.m.

Stockbridge: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Sturgeon Bay: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Suamico: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Tigerton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Two Rivers: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m., downtown area: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. – From 6:30-7:45 p.m., head down to the Neshotah Diamond in Neshotah Park for a costume contest, candy find, games, hot chocolate, and a bonfire.

Waupaca: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

Waupun: Saturday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m., downtown area: 2-4 p.m.

Weyauwega: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Winneconne: Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Wrightstown: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

