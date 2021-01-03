N-ice conditions for fishing in Oshkosh?

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Winter is here and temperatures have been warmer than normal and one local ice expert shares what effect this is having on ice conditions.

Don Herman, owner of Sunk Dive and Ice Services and a Lake Winnebago ice expert has been rescuing vehicles from several nearby frozen lakes for over 40 years and says “We could probably write a really great book on the people that fell in the lake.”

Despite an unseasonably mild start to 2021 – you can’t stop Wisconsinites from trekking to their favorite winter past-time, ice fishing.

Shawn Kenney, an ice fisher says he ventured out on Lake Winnebago because “It’s a nice day and I want to pass the tradition on to my son.”

A few days into 2021 and Sunk? has already had a busy start. Herman says, “This is a very warm winter. We’ve had three jobs already this year. A snowmobile, three-wheelers, and a vehicle. It happens things happen on the lake.”

We all remember the ice disaster during the 2012 Battle on the Bago, too many closely parked cars along with failing ice conditions caused several vehicles to take a polar plunge.

The DNR warns there’s no such thing as safe ice conditions because ice conditions change throughout the day.

Herman says, “It can change right now. The wind has a big effect on it. We only have six inches. A lot of time we’ll have like a base of 20 inches of ice. So normally the weather doesn’t affect the ice once we get over 12 to 14 inches.”

To keep safe on the ice during these warmer times some fisherman turn to social media and local fish clubs

Kenney says, “A lot of people post on different websites what the ice conditions are at and as long as you know the lake and you’re careful. You should be alright.”

Herman says, “There are safety things you can do. You can wear a life preserver, fish with a buddy, carry a rope or a whistle. The ice is never 100 percent safe and there’s not a fish worth your life.”

Don Herman also tells Local Five that his club has had to scrap their plans to construct car bridges because the weather hasn’t been cold enough and there’s not enough ice.