GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay will be one of three Wisconsin cities getting a taste of Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill’s authentic cuisine.

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill CEO, Greg Willman, announced Thursday that they have signed an area development agreement with franchisee Danny Madanes and operating partner Dustin Gasper of Mama’s Restaurant Group, LLC to add seven new locations throughout Milwaukee, Madison, and Green Bay.

“We’re proud to grow Naf’s presence throughout Wisconsin,” Willman said. “Naf partners with strong, seasoned operators who share our ‘fan the flame’ philosophy and view being in the restaurant business as a calling.”

The first of the locations is set to open in Madison in August 2022.

Madanes and team will also reportedly re-franchise Naf’s existing restaurant in Brookfield, ultimately resulting in eight total locations throughout Wisconsin.

“Naf is an attractive, fast-growing brand that stands out in the crowded fast-casual marketplace,” Madanes said. “This concept puts quality food and adventure at the focus in an approachable, welcoming environment. Dustin and I can’t wait to bring this very special brand to hungry cities in Wisconsin.”

Naf’s, which is headquartered in Chicago and operates 30 locations nationwide. To learn more about Naf, visit nafnafgrill.com.