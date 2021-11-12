Nail gun sold at Walmart stores recalled due to ‘involuntary discharge’ of nails

(WFRV) – A recall has been issued on Hart Consumer’s nail guns, sold at Walmart stores nationwide, after it was discovered the nail guns could have an ‘involuntary discharge’ of nails.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the contact sensor on the nailers can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail, potentially causing serious injury to the user or bystanders.

The nailers being recalled are identified as Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers with model numbers HPNR01, HPNR01B, HPNR01B-SK, or HPNR01BNCA. Residents can find the model numbers on the side of the tray/magazine where the nails are loaded.

The nailers are described as being white, blue, and black with the name “HART” on the side of the nailer in white lettering on a black background. Additionally, the nailer has “18ga BRAD NAILER” printed in white on the side of the nail tray/magazine.

Photos of the recalled product can be found below.

Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailer with location of Model Number

Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailer

About 15,700 of these nailers were sold at Walmart stores and online nationwide from April 2021 through September 2021 for anywhere between $130 and $160.

Consumers with this product are advised to immediately stop using the recalled nailer and return it to any Walmart USA store for a full refund.