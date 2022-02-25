GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Northeast Wisconsin Technical College is sending out a call for a new mascot name, and they want your help.

According to the technical college, the new naming convention is part of their Mascot Madness campaign – a nod to the NCAA March Madness.

The eagle mascot was first created in 2017 and has so far gone without a title. So now, school officials think it’s about time.

They explain the perfect name should represent NWTC’s commitment to students, the community, and its values.

College officials ask you to think about what continued education means to you, what the college stands for when it comes to inclusion, education, and personal growth, and how that can be represented by the mascot.

How to enter your r-eagle name

If you have the perfect name for NWTC’s eagle mascot, here’s what you need to do:

First – you need to submit your ideas here by midnight on March 4 to be considered.

Starting on March 14, school officials say the top eight names will be placed into a bracket for Mascot Madness.

Second – get your friends and family to vote throughout the month of March for their favorite name within the matchup on NWTC’s social channels (Facebook: @NWTC.edu Instagram: @nwtc Twitter: @nwtc).

Third – You wait. At the end of the month, the technical college will announce the winner.