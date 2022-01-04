Name that school: District opens voting up for naming the new Neenah middle school

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Voting is now open for the Neenah community to help name the newest middle school.

On December 21, the Neenah School Board voted 6 to 3, passing the Long Term Elementary Facilities Plan which will put in motion closing schools and renovating others. The district will build a new high school and reconfigure the remaining schools, including the current high school.

Here is a breakdown of the plans:

7th & 8th grade Shattuck Middle School will close permanently

6th grade Horace Mann will be repurposed into an elementary school for K-4 students

Students from Roosevelt and Wilson Elementary will move to the repurposed Horace Mann building

Roosevelt Elementary will close and the Alliance Charter School will move to Wilson Elementary to allow for expansion

The community can vote on the future name of the new middle school name that will be housed in the current high school.

Finalists

Memorial Middle School

Neenah Middle School

Riverside Middle School

Rocket Middle School

Shattuck Academy

According to the District, over 200 names were submitted and after a committee narrowed the list down to 15, current middle school students voted on the top five. You can vote now through Friday, January 21 on the Neenah Joint School District website.

The new high school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023 and the new middle school being moved to the current high school will house grades 5 to 8 while all elementary schools will serve students grades Kindergarten to 4.