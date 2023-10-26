WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations continues to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin but has released the names of the officer and the man who died.

In a release, authorities say that Watertown Police Officer James Simon, with nine years of law enforcement experience, shot his firearm and hit 30-year-old Justin C. Whitten.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 18, shortly after 11:15 a.m. The Watertown Police Department responded to a call regarding criminal damage to property at an apartment in the City of Watertown.

Whitten reportedly fled the apartment prior to law enforcement’s arrival. Whitten was later located in a parking lot on Tower Drive. When confronted by law enforcement, Whitten allegedly turned toward officers with a handgun. That is when Simon shot Whitten.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but Whitten was pronounced dead at the scene. No other members of the public or law enforcement officers were injured during the critical incident.

Officer Simon and another officer present were equipped with body cameras as well as cameras from the squad car. Simon was placed on administrative leave per agency policy.

The Department of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation and will review all evidence and determine the facts of the incident before turning it over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, who will determine if Simon’s actions were warranted.

No additional information was provided.