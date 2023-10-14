APPLETON, WI (WFRV) – Supporters joined members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, for a walk through Appleton on Saturday, October 14th.

The 5-k walk through the nature trails near the Fox Cities stadium and Fox Valley Tech helped raise money for mental health programs. Some walked alone. Others were part of a team. All hoping for a better understanding.

“Mental health challenges affect everybody in our community,” said Nami Fox Valley Executive Director Maren Paterson. “So being able to build awareness and break down stigma, give people resources to find the support they need and then providing support to individuals who are experiencing challenges and to their families is just so important.”

NAMI Fox Valley hopes to raise $100,000 dollars with 100% percent of the money staying local.