Nannette Groll assisted women and children in Afghanistan while on deployment

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) Before her career with the Army, first sergeant Nannette Groll was a cost accountant who was only interested in joining the military.

“One of the guys I worked with bet me $50 I couldn’t do basic training, and I took the bet,” she said.

She ended up winning that bet and joined the reserves in 1976 at 26-years-old. She started out as a clerk, then moved to supply, then got into sergeant positions where she got to travel the world.

“I got to see Germany, I did Italy, I did Turkey,” she said. “[I] got to see England.”

Her favorite deployment would come in 2005 when she was sent to Afghanistan with a special forces group at the age of 56.

“These were the guys that went out and did the missions at night, looking for the Taliban,” she said. “We were there trying to help. We were trying to get the Taliban out of people’s lives.”

Nannette was responsible for keeping her guys in check.

“It was my job to take care of them,” she said. “I made sure when they went on their missions that I saw them off, saw them come back and took care of them.”

“I’m telling them what time they have to get up, when they gotta eat, what jobs they have to do. Pretty much, I’m their mom.”

She can’t talk much about the confidential missions, but she does want Americans to know the reality of how the Taliban treat others

“The atrocities they did to human people is pretty intense,” she said. “They brutalize people, they brutalize civilians. When you go out in the villages, they’re terrified that the Taliban are going to come back and get them again.”

Nannette focused primarily on helping the women and children in villages where the environment was tense.

“I really believe in the bottom of my heart that if you can change a couple kids to know that the world is okay, I think it just ripples down,” she said.

To make that happen, Nannette would distribute items to the kids like school supplies and toys with the help of her friends and family back in the states

“We got boxes and boxes from civilians with crayons and colored pencils and coloring books,” she said.

Nannette also had a program that provided kids with old shoes, since they never had a pair on their feet their whole lives.

“My husband at home was this great provider,” she said. “He would get a hold of all his people and he was continually sending me boxes.”

Nannette retired after 33 1/2 years of service, and is proud of what she was able to accomplish.

“I take away a lot of pride,” she said. “I have a lot of pride for this country.”

To nominate someone to be featured in our Hometown Heroes segment, send an email to nate.stewart@wearegreenbay.com