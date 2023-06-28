GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Naloxone, or more commonly known as Narcan, dispensing kits are going to be permanently placed at three Green Bay city buildings, officials announced on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Green Bay Police Department, Nalox-ZONE boxes are expected to be installed this summer at Green Bay City Hall, the Green Bay Police Department, and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Authorities say the installation of these Narcan dispensing kits is being done to take action against the dangers of opioids and work towards preventing death in the community due to overdose.

Naloxone, which is also commonly known as Narcan, blocks the opioid effects from the brain, quickly reversing overdoses and saving lives. The dispensing kits are for public use in case of emergency.

We are grateful to be able to partner with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to provide opioid overdose reversal kits in publicly accessible areas of our community. The public health threat posed by fentanyl and other opioids is real and growing, and it’s important for us all to do our part to prevent overdose deaths among our citizens. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich

In 2022, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department and the Green Bay Police Department collectively administered 305 doses of Naloxone, the release states, and according to the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, 46 people died in the city as the result of an opioid overdose.

“Naloxone is vital in our treatment of the many patients who find themselves in the grip of the opioid epidemic,” said Chief Matthew Knott, Green Bay Metro Fire Department. “Our goal is to provide a critical lifeline to those struggling with addiction and provide resources for treatment and recovery.”

Each Nalox-ZONE box contains a rescue kit of two doses of Naloxone nasal spray, a CPR barrier device, instructions, and resources for local treatment and recovery programs.

“Across the nation, first responders are on the front lines of the efforts to protect the loss of life from fentanyl and opioid overdoses,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department. “We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery and the Nalox-ZONE program for working to save lives every day.”

The Naloxone dispensing kits were provided by the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery for free.

To learn more about this initiative, click here, and for more information about opioids and substance use disorders, click here.