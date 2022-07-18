GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Narin’s Thai Kitchen restaurant in Green Bay is set to close after more than 2 years.

While the eatery has had much success, a lack of staff made it too difficult for Narin’s to stay afloat.

Phanthavasunt says, “I have to work 13 hours a day, 6 days a week. When business goes up and we don’t have enough help, that is the big reason why we have to shut the door.”

Back in April, owner Narin Phanthavasunt became a U.S. citizen since living in Wisconsin for over a decade. In running this restaurant, she has been living her American dream. While she is proud of all she has accomplished, Phantavasunt will miss serving the community.

“I’m so sad because I will miss all my customers. They are more than just customers. We treat each other like family,” Phanthavasunt says.

While Narin’s will be closing for now, the owner hopes to keep working in the restaurant industry in the future.

She says, “I cannot stay and sit at home. I love this way of working, but in the future, let me take a break.”

The final day to grab a bite is Saturday, August 13th.