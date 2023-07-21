APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Lawrence University geoscience student has earned an exclusive grant funded by NASA.

Sydney Clossen said that the $2,000 award from the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium (funded by NASA) will help her continue to be able to study geoscience at Lawrence University. She also earned an invitation to the 34th Annual Wisconsin Space Conference.

She said she was very excited and thankful when she found out she got it and celebrated with French fries. She beat out other candidates from all over the state.

“It’s going to make it a lot easier for me to be not so financially burdened later in my studies and even now,” said Clossen.

Clossen told Local Five News she initially wasn’t thrilled when she had to take a geology class in college to fulfill a requirement, but soon developed a passion for the subject matter.

“I realized there was so much we don’t know, so much to learn, and such an appreciation you can gain from the earth and the planets,” said Clossen.

Next semester, Clossen said that she’s heading to London to study abroad. She said she hopes to be able to study the extensive meteorite collection at London’s Natural History Museum. She also hopes to connect with scientists that work there.

She said she would love to get to work for NASA someday.

“There’s lot of questions that we don’t know about where we came from, what makes our planet so special,” said Clossen.

Clossen was very complimentary towards Lawrence University faculty members saying she wouldn’t have been able to earn this grant without the help of her professors. She said the field trips she’s gone on through her coursework with the geoscience department at the university have been some of her best memories of college so far.