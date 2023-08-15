GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are calling on a familiar face to sing the National Anthem at the Packers preseason home opener against the Patriots Saturday.

The Fox Valley’s Franki Moscato gets the honors, again.

The first time she sang for the pack was back in 2019.

“I’m so excited,” Moscato told Local 5 News via Zoom while touring in the southeast part of Wisconsin. “I remember when I first sang they had new seats. It was the most amount of people they had ever had. Now it’s a new jumbotron. I’m so honored. I’m so ready, I’m so excited.”

The 2019 performance had special meaning for Moscato. It came days following the death of her grandfather who she is named after and this Saturday is also significant.

“I’ll never forget it, I truly felt his presence on the field,” she said of the 2019 moment. “And this year, his birthday was yesterday. He would have been 100. So, I think it will be another special one.”

Moscato says her approach to the National Anthem will be to keep it simple.

Be sure to be in your seat 15 minutes before the game if you want to see and hear her.

Moscato is well-known for receiving the “golden ticket” and heading to California to compete in the American Idol television contest.

She also has her own charitable foundation which aims to help young people around the world, especially those who are struggling with depression and anxiety.