National Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveils first officially licensed emoji bobbleheads

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the first officially licensed emoji® brand bobbleheads.

There are four unique designs and come individually packaged in collector boxes.

Today, there are over 17,000 official emoji® brand icons available from the emoji company. The official emoji® brand icon library represents everything from objects, expressions, people, and animals.

The emoji® brand has been depicted in a wide variety of merchandise items including apparel, stationary, home & living products and now emoji® bobbleheads.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing this new line of emoji® brand bobbleheads that we’re confident will be loved by emoji users everywhere,” says Phil Sklar, Co-Founder, and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “We can’t wait for people to get these bobbleheads and see how awesome they are in person!”

To purchase one of these bobbleheads, click here.