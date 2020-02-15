Happy National Wisconsin Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For any Wisconsin native, newcomer, or visitor today is a special day for you. According to nationaldaycalendar.com February 15, is National Wisconsin Day!

Wisconsin is recognized as the Badger state for its mining tactics of burrowing into the hillside instead of setting up permanent homesteads much like Badgers.

National Day Calendar noted a good way to celebrate this day is to explore the Wisconsin culture with food, history, and people.

Local 5 News wanted to ask our viewers what their definition of Wisconsin culture was and they answered.

One viewer noted Wisconsin is built on, “Hardworking people who love their weekends, sports teams, brats, cheese, and beer!”

Several other viewers had similar responses and another commenter said Wisconsin people are, “Friendly, strong work ethic, resilient (temperature changes of 40 degrees can do that to ya), neighborly, and masters of the snow!”

Many more comments have been pouring in. To see them or to leave your own visit our Facebook page.