National Grape Popsicle Day is May 27

(WFRV) -- May 27 is National Grape Popsicle Day!

Did you know Green Bay played a part in the history of the popsicle?

According to National Day Calendar, Frank Epperson is the founding father of popsicles. In 1905, when Epperson was only 11, he was on his porch in San Francisco mixing water with a white powdered flavoring trying to make soda.

After leaving the mixture outside overnight in cold temperatures, the liquid froze to the stirring stick Epperson had left in the drink.

Later, in 1922, Epperson presented this discovery at a fireman's ball, where those in attendance enjoyed the frozen treat, according to National Day Calendar.

One year later, Epperson began making and selling the treat-on-a-stick at an amusement park in Alameda, California.

In 1924, he applied for a patent, calling the discovery "Epsicle" ice pop.

According to the website for Popsicle, kids were the most drawn to the Epsicle ice pop. Later, Epperson's own children started calling them "Pop's 'sicle." Epperson eventually changed the name to "Popsicle" because it was so catchy.

In 1965, sixty years after Epperson's original discovery, Consolidated Foods Corporation acquired the Popsicle brand.

Later, in 1986, U.S. operations of Popsicle Industries became part of the Gold Bond Ice Cream Company of Green Bay.

Still today, two billion popsicles are sold each year, reports Unilever.

Across social media, people celebrate the national day with the hashtag, #GrapePopsicleDay.