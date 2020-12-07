National Guard plans evening training flights for fighter jets

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: An F-16C Fighting Falcon flies by during a U.S. Air Force firepower demonstration at the Nevada Test and Training Range September 14, 2007 near Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – You may notice some fighter jets in the area this week.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights in the evening starting on Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 10.

Officials say you may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.

According to the National Guard, training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening or nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.