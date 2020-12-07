National Guard plans evening training flights for fighter jets

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
F16

INDIAN SPRINGS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: An F-16C Fighting Falcon flies by during a U.S. Air Force firepower demonstration at the Nevada Test and Training Range September 14, 2007 near Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – You may notice some fighter jets in the area this week.

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights in the evening starting on Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 10.

Officials say you may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.

According to the National Guard, training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening or nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.

Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kuchta Era begins at Seymour

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, feel-good comeback

High School Sports Xtra: Winter sports start off strong

Green Bay men fall on 2 OT buzzer-beater in home opener

High School Hoops: Freedom boys take control of NEC, De Pere girls dominate

Seymour boys roll in Kuchta's head coaching debut, Notre Dame girls upset Appleton East