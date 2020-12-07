National Guard plans evening training flights for fighter jets

(WFRV) – You may notice some fighter jets in the area this week.
The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will be conducting training flights in the evening starting on Monday, Dec. 7, through Thursday, Dec. 10.
Officials say you may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until about 10 p.m.
According to the National Guard, training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening or nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness.
Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.
