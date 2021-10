LUXEMBURG, IA – MAY 9: Iowa farmer Ernie “George” Goebel pulls a corn planter behind his John Deere tractor while planting corn in a field on the farm he was raised on May 9, 2007 near Luxemburg, Iowa. With the increase in demand for alternative energy some farmers have elected to switch to growing corn in order to produce the profitable ethanol fuel. In the nation approximately 90 million acres of corn are expected to be planted this season. (Photo by Mark Hirsch/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Local John Deere implement dealers say their workforce is not impacted by the nationwide strike.

Equipment dealers are independently owned, and not part of the United Auto Workers Union on strike.

Local dealers say their retail stores remain open, and technicians are in the shop, ready to help repair and tune up equipment.

Learn more about what lead to the strike here: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/news/national/deere-co-workers-go-on-strike-after-rejecting-contract/