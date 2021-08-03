National Night Out brings the community together in the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – National Night Out is an opportunity for communities to come together with law enforcement and Northeast Wisconsin police departments hosted a few.

Travis Waas, the Community Resource Officer for the Grand Chute Police Department said, “Law enforcement all over the United States are hosting similar events tonight and really the sole purpose for National Night Out is community and having a positive interaction with law enforcement in a non-threatening atmosphere.”

At the Fox Crossing National Night Out people even got the unique opportunity to challenge a cop to a round of corn hole.

Dan Wichman, Community Liaison Officer for the Fox Crossing Police Department said, “It’s important because I think the neighborhood needs to know how officers are. We’re human beings and how people are in the communities. We need to know what their thoughts are their feelings and how we can better serve them. This is a great platform to talk about those issues and just get to know each other in another way.”

There were even events hosted by neighborhood watch groups, churches and other organizations in addition to those organized by police.

Jason Kelly, the Principal at St. Paul Lutheran School said, “We’ve been involved with this event in the community for as a host location. I think after going through covid this past year this is a wonderful opportunity to gather as a community here in downtown Appleton.”

And the event is not unique to Wisconsin, all fifty states and even some territories and military bases participate in the event.