National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day: Are you team creamy or crunchy?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to National Day Calendar, March 1 is recognized as National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!

The National Peanut Board says that this tasty spread made it’s debut in the early 1900s when a “St. Louis physician may have developed a version of peanut butter as a protein substitute for his older patients who had poor teeth and couldn’t chew meat.”

Peanut butter was not only used as a protein substitute for patients in the U.S., but also for our military.

The National Peanut Board notes, “Peanut butter became an integral part of the Armed Forces rations in World Wars I and II. It is believed that the U.S. army popularized the peanut butter and jelly sandwich for sustenance during maneuvers in World War II.”

The National Peanut Board says peanut butter is consumed daily and accrues around, “$850 million in retail sales each year.”

Being enjoyed creamy or crunchy and in sweet or salty dishes, peanut butter is versatile.

This versatility raises a question: Is peanut butter best served creamy or crunchy?

After taking to Facebook for some answers, several viewers spread their loyalty to team creamy.

However, team crunchy made a come back as several P.B. lovers came to its rescue.

Some voters sided with both teams commenting, “Creamy on bread but chunky when eaten directly out of the jar, ” followed by, “Creamy for sandwiches and crunchy for making peanut butter cookies.”

I guess we will never know where the peanuts lie, but whether you’re on team creamy or crunchy, today is a good day to indulge on either one in celebration of National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day!