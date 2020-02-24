National Railroad Museum creating locomotive fun with new exhibits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s time to hit the tracks and get your caboose to the National Railroad Museum!

Some brand-new exhibits are steam rolling their way to the museum, but only for a limited time. On display is The Passenger Experience, featuring authentic items from as early as the 1940s. Visitors can also walk through train cars from that time period.

“The museum is here to help educate everybody and we want people to come in and feel included in the process,” says Jan Padron, Marketing and Communications Director. “Coming in and being able to experience what life was like during a pivotal time in our nation’s history is huge and we’ve got that in spades here at the museum.”

It’s time to get your caboose in-tow and be all aboard for some locomotive fun! Some new exhibits are on display @NTLRailMuseum and we’re taking a look. 🚂 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/Xagh9md88d — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) February 24, 2020

On exhibit at the National Railroad Museum through January 3, 2021, The Passenger Experience: 1940 – 1960 highlights many of the innovations railroads made to attract travelers. The exclusive exhibit includes uniforms from railroad service workers such as the Harvey Girls and the Zephyrettes, a replica of a railroad bar, vintage advertisements, railroad china, and more. Giving Museum patrons a glimpse of what passengers experienced, it also examines how the railroads fought to maintain service during a period of time when the public increasingly began to prefer automobiles and airplanes to traditional train travel.

“We have the Eisenhower- you can walk where the President once commanded his troops when he was General Eisenhower; you can get in the cab of the Big Boy and kind of feel what it’s like to operate the world’s largest steam locomotive; you can go on the Pullman car and see what transportation was like, but also learn about what it was like to be a Pullman porter at that time and the role that the porters played in the Civil Rights movement.”

The museum is also undergoing renovations at this time, with the lobby and theater getting a makeover. Those at the museum ask visitors to follow signs for the new entrance. Train rides will resume in April.

You can find more information about current exhibits on display at the National Railroad Museum by visiting their website or on their Facebook page.