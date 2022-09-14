ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of its shoreline stabilization project.

After high water and flooding eroded more than 1,000 feet of shoreline and began to undercut portions of the operation track in 2020, the Museum utilized the opportunity to address the emergency through targeted stabilization.

The museum was able to create a beautiful view of the Fox River and a space that the community can gather and enjoy.

“Right now, where the track curves around, it’s closer to the shoreline,” said Daniel Liedtke, Curator with the National Railway Museum. “By having that stabilized more we can just worry about the maintenance of the track. We don’t have to worry about the ground eroding underneath.”

The project was completed through donations from the 1923 Fund and the City of Green Bay. The two-year stabilization project was completed by Payne and Dolan and finished with a fence from Fox Valley Custom Fence.

The stabilization also opens the space for the Fox River Expansion, which is a planned addition to the museum’s Lenfestey Center that will feature four tracks for restored rolling stock, a classroom, an interior events space, an outdoor patio, and a mezzanine that will display small collections and overlook it all.