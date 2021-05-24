GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

National Safe Boating Week underway in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Northeast Wisconsin is bringing awareness during National Safe Boating Week. The organization is focusing on keeping people safe as more boaters hit the waterways.

National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28; it is the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating
Campaign. A year-long campaign dedicated to getting more people to consistently wear life jackets.

It has been reported drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also offers free vessel safety checks for recreational boaters and paddlers. They have also worked to make things more accessible by offering an app, which allows you to access a variety of safety tools from your phone.

Local Auxiliary personnel are available in Door County, Brown County, the Fox Cities,
Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac.

For more information visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament