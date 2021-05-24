National Safe Boating Week underway in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Northeast Wisconsin is bringing awareness during National Safe Boating Week. The organization is focusing on keeping people safe as more boaters hit the waterways.

National Safe Boating Week is May 22-28; it is the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating

Campaign. A year-long campaign dedicated to getting more people to consistently wear life jackets.

It has been reported drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also offers free vessel safety checks for recreational boaters and paddlers. They have also worked to make things more accessible by offering an app, which allows you to access a variety of safety tools from your phone.

Local Auxiliary personnel are available in Door County, Brown County, the Fox Cities,

Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac.

For more information visit their website.