CHAMPION, Wis. (WFRV) – One historic place is changing its name to honor its history. People are traveling near and far to pay their respects to Wisconsin’s shrine.



“We are starting today a pilgrimage with the youth of our parish as preparation for the World Youth Day , in which all the youth of the world will gather with Pope Francis,” said Father Jose Murcia.

Father Jose Murcia of Chicago is leading students to view what is formerly known as the national shrine of our lady of good help where in the 1800s a woman claims she saw the Virgin Mary.

“So, we came with the youth to help them have this dialogue with God the same way, the same dialogue that sister Adele had with the Virgin Mary,” stated Murcia.

The shrine, located in Champion near green bay, is the only Marian apparition site in the United States and will now be known as the national shrine of our Lady of Champion. The name change comes after nearly 170 years.



“For over 163 years the place where we are standing now and where I am speaking from has been an oasis of healing joy and peace,” said Father John Girotti president of National Shrine.

The name change is meant to honor sister Adele Brise, said Bishop Ricken.

“Why did I make this change why was this part of the planning etc. because Adele was a young adult woman and she had come here because she wanted to help her parents get established, she had really hoped to be able to join a religious community in a town called “championne” which is French for champion,” stated Bishop Ricken.

It is a special site that Father Murica wanted to show his students.

“There are many youths in this world, in this society that lives without a purpose or a meaning, we recognize that is so important to take the youth to the place where Virgin Mary showed a path for them that life can be beautiful, that they can have a mission in life,” explained Murcia.

The inaugural mass of “Our Lady of Champion” will be celebrated at the national shrine on October 9th.