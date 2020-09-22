National Voter Registration Day events in Brown County aims to make every vote count

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) Election day is just six weeks away and every vote matters. And as Local 5 discovered, on this National Voter Registration Day, a push was on to help eligible voters have their voices heard.

On National Voter Registration Day throughout metro Green Bay.

“We’re trying to get as many people that are eligible voters to get registered to vote and have their voices heard,” said H James Smet from the Coalition of Voting Organizations.

The organization COVO was out and about registering eligible voters.

“I just registered to vote, yes, feels good,” said William Mccormick.

Mccormick – a student at St. Norbert College – anxious to exercise his right to vote in this year’s upcoming presidential election.

“We’re at a pivotal point in our country’s history and it’s just important we chose the right things,” Mccormick said.

Over the last year COVO has helped over 500 people register to vote – helping make sure their voices are heard on election day.

“We’re just making sure they know what their rights are, making sure they know they can get an absentee ballot or even register,” Smet said.

COVO is just one of many nonpartisan organizations out registering voters. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says there are many more.

“League of Women Voters would be one, Casa Alba Melanie is another, COMSA is a group that does advocacy work for the Somali population in Green Bay,” Genrich said.

Genrich says once registered, voters can request an absentee ballot and mail in their vote avoiding the long lines expected at the polls.

“It’s really important for people to have a plan to vote and so if they are interested in voting absentee by mail, they need to get registered before making that absentee ballot request,” Genrich said.

And COVO is happy to help people through that process – registering voters on National Voter Registration Day.

For more information on registering online and voting absentee – head to Myvote.WI.gov.