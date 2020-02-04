National Wear Red Day, Feb. 7, intended to bring awareness to cardiovascular disease

(WFRV) – To raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is reminding the community to wear red on Friday, February 7 as part of National Wear Red Day.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is women’s greatest health threat. Officials say cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

“Heart disease and stroke also impact the lives of one in three women – or a third of mothers, sisters and friends – and cardiac events are on the rise in young women in their 20s,” says the American Heart Association.

The organization goes on to offer tips on how you can join Go Red for Women in support of women’s health:

Wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death in women.

Make a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org.

CVS Health is the national sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Movement and will be offering no-cost heart-health screenings at MinuteClinic® locations nationwide every Thursday in February.

Sign up to participate in the lifesaving clinical trial research through the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement and Verily’s Project Baseline: Research Goes Red initiative.

Join the conversation by using #FCGoesRed, #GBGoesRed and #GoRedForWomen on social media.

For more information on cardiovascular disease, visit the American Heart Association’s website.