February is heart month.

Volunteers for the American Heart Association joined us on Local 5 This Morning.

The numbers can be shocking. Cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds. In fact, it is the number one killer of women in the US.

Which is why the American Heart Association is holding it’s National Wear Red Day Friday, to put a spotlight on this deadly disease.

Millions of people across the country will wear red clothing to raise awareness for the Go Red for Women movement and save more lives from cardiovascular diseases.

The American Heart Association has lots more going on this month to highlight heart disease including Including the Fox Cities Go Red for Women event tonight at Best Western Bridgewood Resort Hotel in Neenah beginning at 5:00.

There will be a cocktail reception, silent auction, food stations and cooking demos.

For more information go to www.heart.org/foxcitiesgored