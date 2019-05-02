National Weather Service providing free storm spotter training

Ashwaubenon, Wis. (WFRV) - The development of weather radar has come a long way over the last several decades, but even with the technology available to meteorologists today, it's the general public that can play a large role in the warning process.

The National Weather Service offers free classes for the general public to help relay reports of severe weather.

“Every year around this time we hold storm spotter classes for pretty much everybody. It's for the general public, amateur radio people, first responders, and emergency management." -Phil Kurimski National Weather Service Meteorologist

Anyone with an interest in the weather is welcome to attend the training classes.

“The great thing about our storm spotter classes is that you can walk in without knowing anything. At those classes we teach you what to know. Some of the things we teach you is what to look for with severe weather, how to give your report, and how to be safe."

And while radar has made it much easier to meteorologists to highlight areas of severe weather, it can often times miss what is happening right near the ground."

“The thing about all of our great technology is that it tells us what might be happening, but we rely on storm spotters to tell us exactly what is happening. Because of the curvature of the Earth the radar beam bends a little bit so the further out you get from the radar the higher up it is sampling. So you can have several thousand feet above the ground from where the radar is sampling. And in the lowest layers towards the ground we need people to tell us exactly what is occurring."

The National Weather Service wants to remind its spotters to stay safe during times of severe weather. Take shelter as storms approach and then survey any damage that may have occurred. You can then pass those reports to the NWS or law enforcement. For more about becoming a storm spotter follow this link NWS Skywarn

Additional storm spotter training classes happening across Northeast Wisconsin this spring can be found below:

Saturday May, 4th 10:00 AM

Grand Chute Town Hall, 1900 W Grand Chute Blvd, Grand Chute, WI 54913

Tuesday May, 7th 6:00 PM

128 S Sawyer St, Shawano, WI 54166

Wednesday May, 8th 6:00 PM

2041 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin