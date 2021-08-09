Nationwide emergency alert system test Wednesday Aug. 11

BERLIN, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 16: A visitor tries out an Apple iPhone 7 on the first day of sales of the new phone at the Berlin Apple store on September 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

BROWN COUNTY, Wis (WFRV) – A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) will be conducted this Wednesday, August 11, beginning at 1:20 p.m.

The WEA portion of the test will be directed at consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive test messages. The text message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The EAS portion of the test will be broadcasted over radio and television . That message will read: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. No action is required.”

The tests are intended to ensure that public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster.