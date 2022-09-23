OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A nationwide retail thief was arrested in the City of Oshkosh on Thursday along with his accomplice after stealing from a business on the 1500 Block of South Koeller Street.

According to a release, around 1:45 p.m., officers received information that two male suspects had stolen over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local business and had fled the store in a vehicle.

Oshkosh Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Upon further investigation, officers located the stolen merchandise in the vehicle, and the two males were taken into custody.

The 30-year-old, who is believed to be a suspect in numerous other retail thefts that have occurred across the United States with estimated losses of over $81,000, was arrested for an outstanding warrant and Felony Retail Theft.

The 22-year-old was arrested for Felony Retail Theft.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact Detective Krueger at the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.