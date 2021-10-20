Natural gas prices may increase heating bills this winter, experts give tips to save money

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Experts say this year’s natural gas prices will have homeowners looking for ways to save on their heating bills.

“The daily average price for natural gas has more than doubled this year,” Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for WPS said, “and prices are at their highest level in 10 years. This increase that we’re seeing is mainly due to tight supplies as well as a worldwide increase in demand for natural gas.”

Northeast Wisconsin residents will likely end up paying for those global issues.

“We expect that the typical residential customer will pay approximately $40 more per month this year to heat their home as to last year,” Cullen explained.

Jeremy Salentine, an HVAC Instructor at NWTC, told Local 5 that there are ways for homeowners to save on their gas bills this winter, starting with getting their furnaces checked regularly.

“As people turn on their furnaces, we come to find out maybe they’re not working,” he said, “so it’s always a good idea, the sooner you can turn it on to test it and make sure it works for you, the better off you are.”

Salentine added that scheduled maintenance of a furnace will cost less than an emergency visit from an HVAC technician.

Regularly checking and changing furnace filters can also help save money in the long run.

“That’s going to cause your furnace to move a little less air, work a little harder,” Salentine said, motioning to a heavily used filter. “It’s going to cost you a little bit in efficiency and a little bit more in electricity.”

Other tips to save on your gas bill this winter include setting your thermostat back 7 to 10 degrees while you’re sleeping or not home, winterizing your windows, and pushing aside blinds and curtains to let in natural light during the day.