APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin.

Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas.

“The idea is that nature can be here today, and may not be here tomorrow,” said Voight. “And I like to see the future monarch generations and as well as other species of insects to be part of our lifestyle.”

The ‘priority packages’ are set to arrive in Texas on Tuesday.

Voight also heads a nonprofit organization called ‘Friends of Butterfly Gardens’ which has a conservation center in Appleton.

Local 5 will be following the butterflies to their final destination with conservationists in Texas and will provide an update on this story when the monarchs arrive.