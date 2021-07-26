Nature preserve in Baileys Harbor selected as recipient of Emergency Relief Grant

BAILEYS HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV)- The United States Lighthouse Society (USLHS) has selected the Ridges Sanctuary as a recipient of a $1,000 dollar Emergency Relief Grant.

The USLHS, a nonprofit historical and educational organization, selects 35 different organizations to receive this grant. Only two of those recipients were from Wisconsin, the other was the Northpoint Lighthouse Friends in Milwaukee.

The Ridges Sanctuary says they will be using the Emergency Grant for help with offsetting insurance, maintenance issues, and utility costs that are necessary for operating the Baileys Harbor Range Lights. The longstanding structure is managed by dedicated members of Ridges staff and volunteers, officials say.

photos provided by The Ridges Sanctuary

photos provided by The Ridges Sanctuary

Ridges Executive Director Andy Gill is extremely grateful for this grant, especially following the coronavirus pandemic. Gill says, “The lights have played a critical role in the history of Baileys Harbor and in the founding of The Ridges.”

The Range Lights hours of operation are Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find out more about the location online at their website.