Navy captain promoted to Rear Admiral at Appleton home, first male to achieve this rank in Nurse Corps

On October 1, 2020, Capt. Eric Peterson was promoted to Rear Admiral from his home in Appleton, Wisconsin, becoming the Navy’s newest flag officer as well as the first male ever to achieve this rank in the Nurse Corps.

​The Navy says Peterson’s journey to this distinction began in May 1988 when he enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard. He served as a combat medic for three and a half years before exploring a career in nursing.

Peterson was inspired to enter into the uniformed services by his family history and deep reflection on the “service and sacrifice” of his grandparents in World War II.

He was born in Cagliari, Sardinia, Italy while his father was stationed there with the Coast Guard. His family later relocated to North Dakota where his father was commissioned as a combat engineer with the Army National Guard.

Peterson underwent EMT training and became an enlisted medic. He then entered the Navy Nurse Corps Candidate Program where he expressed interest in working with the Emergency Department.

During his career, Peterson has been deployed to Afghanistan twice.

In 2010, Peterson deployed to the NATO Role III Multinational Medical Unit in Kandahar, Afghanistan during the troop surge. He was one of five individuals to stay for a 13-month deployment during what was a challenging period in the hospital’s history. Four years later he returned to the Role III for a 10-month deployment.

Peterson’s distinction as the first male nurse flag officer in the Navy is, in many respects, par for the course for the Navy Nurse Corps which has long had a tradition of notable Navy firsts.

“I had always wanted to make a career of the military,” said Peterson. “I did not have any intentions or thoughts about rank or positions. Throughout my career I just wanted to be able to help people.”