Navy Recruiting Officer to sing National Anthem at Packers v. Panthers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Petty Officer, Vincent A. Wiersema, currently stationed at Navy Recruiting District Chicago in Great Lakes, IL will sing the National Anthem at Lambeau Field on November 10 to celebrate the Salute to Service game.

Petty Officer Wiersema has previously performed at a Big and Rich concert for Military Appreciation night, a rodeo at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, and at a Camden Riversharks minor league baseball game.

The Salute to Service game is part of an effort to honor military veterans and families in communities across the nation.

Navy Recruiting District Chicago serves Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Eastern Wisconsin, and the Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan with the mission to provide the Navy Fleet with the proper amount of quality Sailors to keep our Navy and Nation strong.