UPDATE: I-41 NB left lanes at County E now open

SATURDAY 2/13/2021 11:31 a.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes are now clear on I-41 at County E and Witzel Avenue near the City of Oshkosh.

Original Story: NB lanes on I-41 at County E near Oshkosh blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 2/13/2021 10:49 a.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The two northbound left lanes on I-41 at County E are blocked due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Official say a crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on I-41 at County E and Witzel Avenue near the City of Oshkosh.

WisDOT reports the two left lanes are closed and officials estimate the two left lanes will be closed for about two hours.