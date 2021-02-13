FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: I-41 NB left lanes at County E now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SATURDAY 2/13/2021 11:31 a.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all lanes are now clear on I-41 at County E and Witzel Avenue near the City of Oshkosh.

Original Story: NB lanes on I-41 at County E near Oshkosh blocked due to crash

SATURDAY 2/13/2021 10:49 a.m.

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The two northbound left lanes on I-41 at County E are blocked due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

Official say a crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m. on I-41 at County E and Witzel Avenue near the City of Oshkosh.

WisDOT reports the two left lanes are closed and officials estimate the two left lanes will be closed for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Freedom boys claim share of NEC, De Pere edges Notre Dame

Two Rivers' Bianchi eyes fourth state individual title

New Normal: PA announcers bring sense of normalcy during unusual season

Sectional hockey tickets punched & girls basketball playoffs tip off

Bonduel boys pull even in CWC, Denmark stays in North Eastern race