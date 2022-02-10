THURSDAY 2/10/2022 11:54 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes on US 41 at County B near Green Bay have reopened.

Original Story: NB lanes on US 41 at County B near Green Bay closed

THURSDAY 2/10/2022 11:10 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All northbound lanes are blocked on US 41 at County B near Green Bay due to a Thursday morning crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash occurred at around 10:50 a.m. resulting in a full northbound closure on US 41 and County B.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene. Officials expect the closure to last around two hours. No detour has been posted at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.