NE WI law enforcement agencies team up to bust up burglary and drug ring

(WFRV) – After a long investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Northeast Wisconsin led to multiple arrests and charges in a burglary, theft, drugs and stolen property investigation.

According to authorities the following people were arrested:

42-year-old Eric Vanduyse

39-year-old Steven Vandehei

45-year-old Heather Barnes

36-year-old Chauncy White

48-year-old Tonja Maples

Vanduyse, Vandehei, Barnes and others reportedly burglarized storage units, maintenance buildings and stole from construction sites across the region. The group would then trade the items to White for drugs, according to authorities.

Search warrants were issued in multiple municiaplities in Northeast Wisconsin including:

Howard

Hobart

Rantoul

Oneida

The search warrants revealed stolen property, burglary tools, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The following charges were referred to the District Attorney’s Office:

Vanduyse – Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts), Theft (multiple counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property

– Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts), Theft (multiple counts), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage to Property Barnes – Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts) and Theft (multiple counts).

– Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Burglary (multiple counts) and Theft (multiple counts). Maples – Harboring a Felon, Obstructing an Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

– Harboring a Felon, Obstructing an Officer and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. White – Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property

– Conspiracy to Commit Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property Vandehei – Burglary, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office also is asking anyone who has information regarding the case to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4404.