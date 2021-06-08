NE WI lawmaker compares children’s museum’s mask policy to Nazis

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – State Representative Shae Sortwell recently shared a Facebook post comparing the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party.

The Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum is located in Stevens Point and had a new mask policy that started on June 1. The museum says that anyone who is unvaccinated and over the age of five will be required to wear a mask. Those who are vaccinated can choose to not wear a mask but must show their vaccination card every time they come in.

The museum also mentioned that if someone decides to not show proof of vaccination they will be asked to leave. According to the museum, they are not violating HIPAA as they are not tied to healthcare.

Rep. Sortwell posted a picture of the mask policy with the caption ‘The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please”, and has garnered a lot of attention.

As of writing this, Sortwell’s post has 214 shares, 554 comments and 817 reactions. Sortwell made the post on June 4.

The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines the Gestapo as: ‘The Gestapo was Nazi Germany’s infamous political police force.’

Rep. Sortwell represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Assembly district which encompasses most of northern Manitowoc County as well as most of the souther half of Brown County. The city of Two Rivers and most of the city of De Pere is included in the district.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.