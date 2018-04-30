NE Wisconsin High School Musical Theater Awards Nominees Announced

17 local high schools have participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program throughout the 2017-18 school year.
According to information sent to Local 5 by the Fox Cities P.A.C., a team of trained adjudicators attended each participating school’s musical production and provided educational feedback, ultimately determining the recipients of this year’s Center Stage Awards.
Scores for each production were tabulated and the top qualifiers were nominated to represent their school at the official showcase.
All qualifying nominees will be recognized with an award in their category at the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards on May 19.
In addition to the awards, nominated performers will participate in a professionally produced showcase on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. on stage at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
The 2017-18 Center Stage High School Musical Theater Award nominees are:
Outstanding Overall Production
Ashwaubenon High School’s School of Rock
Fond du Lac High School’s Sister Act
Green Bay Preble High School’s Hairspray
Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Ensemble
Fond du Lac High School’s Sister Act
Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors
Little Chute High School’s Shrek
Neenah High School’s Damn Yankees
St. Mary Central High School’s How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor
Jonah Hammen
as Lord Farquaad in Little Chute High School’s Shrek
Kani Johnson
as Donkey in Little Chute High School’s Shrek
Michael Murphy
as Joe Hardy in Neenah High School’s Damn Yankees
Travis Vandenberg
as Seymour Krelborn in Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors
Logan Zills
as Dewey Finn in Ashwaubenon High School’s School of Rock
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress
Klaire Kulas
as Audrey in Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors
Abbi Landrum
as Tracy Turnblad in Green Bay Preble High School’s Hairspray
Paige Neumeyer
as Cassie in Green Bay East High School’s A Chorus Line
Riley Seib
as Golde in Mishicot High School’s Fiddler on the Roof
Zakia Trotter
as Deloris Van Cartier in Fond du Lac High School’s Sister Act
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor
Wesley Blashka
as Rocky in Neenah High School’s Damn Yankees
Caleb Diny
as Grimsby in Denmark High School’s The Little Mermaid
Jon Geniesse
as Zack Mooneyham in Ashwaubenon High School’s School of Rock
Dom Lehner
as Mr. Bratt in St. Mary Central’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Deven Vera
as Orin Scrivello, DDS in Kimberly High School’s Little Shop of Horrors
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress
Jayna Glynn
as Sister in Neenah High School’s Damn Yankees
Marissa Krueger
as Sister Mary Patrick in Fond du Lac’s Sister Act
Briah Larson
as Summer Hathaway in Ashwaubenon’s School of Rock
Lauren Meyer
as Smitty in St. Mary Central’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Claire Sawall
as Carol Strong in Appleton East’s Catch Me If You Can
Rising Star Award
Recognizes an underclassman in a feature role who is not eligible for a lead or supporting role nomination.
Carly de la Masa
as Tanika in Kimberly’s Little Shop of Horrors
Show Stopper Award
Nominated by adjudicators, this award recognizes a student not eligible for a lead or supporting nomination who demonstrated excellence in their contribution to the school’s production.
Sydney Sebert
as Sister Mary Lazarus in Fond du Lac’s Sister Act
Community Engagement Award
Celebrating one outstanding school who connected their production back to their community.
Denmark High School
with their production of The Little Mermaid
Outstanding Achievement Award
Celebrating a student who has triumphed over and defied difficulties.
Brandon Lee
from Green Bay Southwest High School
Backstage Spirit Award
Recognizing the individuals or crews who tirelessly contributed to the creation of seamless storytelling on stage.
Katelyn Pietroske
from Mishicot High School
At the showcase, one outstanding lead actress and one outstanding lead actor will be announced as Best Actress and Best Actor.
Chosen through a separate audition process, these two performers will represent the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards program at The National High School Musical Theatre Awards™, also called The Jimmys®, in New York City on June 25.
Participants in that program will audition for scholarships, learn from professionals in a week of workshops and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theatre (currently the Broadway home to Disney’s The Lion King).
TICKET INFORMATION FOR THE MAY 19 SHOWCASE
The community is welcomed to celebrate the successes of local high school musical theater programs and see the local stars of tomorrow at the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase on Saturday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for this performance are $15 for adults and $10 for students and go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or by phone (920) 730-3760 or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Additional fees may apply.
Participating high schools include: Ashwaubenon, Appleton East, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Green Bay East, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kimberly, Little Chute, Mishicot, Neenah, Notre Dame Academy, St. Mary Catholic and Winneconne.