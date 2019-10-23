NE Wisconsin K9 units participate in contest for grants, community invited to vote

(WFRV) — Area K9 units are participating in a contest that awards grants up to $20,000 in total grants for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training.
The grant – the Aftermath K9 Grant – is offered by Aftermath, the nation’s premier crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation company.
Community members are invited to vote for local departments on their website and on Instagram. The departments with the most popular votes receive grants with up to 14 grants awarded.
Voting is open until Nov. 3 with winners announced on Nov. 6.
For more on the Aftermath K9 Grant, click here.
Departments in our area that are participating include:
- Calumet County Sheriff
- Clintonville Police
- Grand Chute Police
- Green Bay Police
- Menasha Police
- Oconto County Sheriff
- Oshkosh Police
- Outagamie County Sheriff
- Seymour Police
- Sheboygan County Sheriff
- Sheboygan Police
- Waupaca County Sheriff
To vote, click here. Community members are allowed one vote every 24 hours until Nov. 3.