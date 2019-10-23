NE Wisconsin K9 units participate in contest for grants, community invited to vote

(WFRV) — Area K9 units are participating in a contest that awards grants up to $20,000 in total grants for maintenance, safety equipment, or officer training.

The grant – the Aftermath K9 Grant – is offered by Aftermath, the nation’s premier crime scene cleanup and biohazard remediation company.

Community members are invited to vote for local departments on their website and on Instagram. The departments with the most popular votes receive grants with up to 14 grants awarded.

Voting is open until Nov. 3 with winners announced on Nov. 6.

Departments in our area that are participating include:

Calumet County Sheriff

Clintonville Police

Grand Chute Police

Green Bay Police

Menasha Police

Oconto County Sheriff

Oshkosh Police

Outagamie County Sheriff

Seymour Police

Sheboygan County Sheriff

Sheboygan Police

Waupaca County Sheriff

Community members are allowed one vote every 24 hours until Nov. 3.