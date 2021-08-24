NE Wisconsin one of two regions in the state selected to launch Worker Connection Program

(WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the award of the Worker Connection Program resources to two workforce development areas (WDAs).

According to officials, the two WDAs selected were WDA 2 which includes Milwaukee County and WDA 5 which includes multiple counties including Florence, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Menominee, Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

the WDAs were reportedly selected based on multiple factors including:

Unemployment challenges

Health outcomes

Industrial sector changes

It was announced back in July 2021 that Gov. Tony Evers is investing $10 million in a Worker Connection Program. The program will reportedly use career coaches to help support people as they reengage in the workforce.

“Our state offers many supportive services to help people succeed and advance in the workforce; however, not everyone knows about them,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.

The Worker Connection Program is one of the three programs that Gov. Evers introduced in July. The three programs are:

$100 million Workforce Innovation Grant program

$20 million toward the Worker Advancement Initative

$10 million for a Worker Connection Program

More information regarding the state’s Worker Connection Program can be found on the DWD’s website.