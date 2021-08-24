FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

NE Wisconsin one of two regions in the state selected to launch Worker Connection Program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announced the award of the Worker Connection Program resources to two workforce development areas (WDAs).

According to officials, the two WDAs selected were WDA 2 which includes Milwaukee County and WDA 5 which includes multiple counties including Florence, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Menominee, Shawano, Brown, Kewaunee, Door, Manitowoc and Sheboygan.

the WDAs were reportedly selected based on multiple factors including:

  • Unemployment challenges
  • Health outcomes
  • Industrial sector changes

It was announced back in July 2021 that Gov. Tony Evers is investing $10 million in a Worker Connection Program. The program will reportedly use career coaches to help support people as they reengage in the workforce.

“Our state offers many supportive services to help people succeed and advance in the workforce; however, not everyone knows about them,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.

The Worker Connection Program is one of the three programs that Gov. Evers introduced in July. The three programs are:

  • $100 million Workforce Innovation Grant program
  • $20 million toward the Worker Advancement Initative
  • $10 million for a Worker Connection Program

More information regarding the state’s Worker Connection Program can be found on the DWD’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview

High School Sports Xtra: Luxemburg-Casco & Freedom roll, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly dominates; FVA & FRCC highlights

High School Sports Xtra: Pulaski wins Game of the Week