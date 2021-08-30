NE Wisconsin paramedics travel to Gulf Coast to provide hurricane relief

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- Paramedics at Gold Cross Ambulance Services Inc. in Menasha are heading down to the Gulf Coast to assist in Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

The call coming in at about 11 p.m. Sunday and the paramedics hitting the road about 12 hours later.

“It’s something that I feel like I need to do, give back,” says Gold Cross Ambulance Services Inc. Paramedic Dale Carlson.

Gold Cross Ambulance Services Inc. is part of the American Medical Response network which contracts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When disasters happen, first responders who are part of the network get called to help with relief efforts around the world. It’s all on a volunteer basis.

“When people are in their direst need I want to help them out,” says Gold Cross Ambulance Services Inc. paramedic James Dean.

James Dean and Dale Carlson are the two paramedics from Gold Cross Ambulance who are heading down to the Gulf Coast.

It will take them over 13 hours to get there. They will go to a checkpoint in Jackson, Miss. where they will get instructions on where they need to go and what exactly they will be doing.

“(I’m) excited and a little nervous,” says Carlson.

“You never know what you’re going into”, says Dean.

The paramedics are initially scheduled to be down there for a week, but could spend more or less time depending on how things go.