GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year here in Northeast Wisconsin and people all over our viewing area are preparing for the heat.

One place that is sure to be busy is the Resch Aquatic Center in Green Bay.

City officials said they expect around 1,000 people to come to the pool on Wednesday which is a huge crowd for that facility. Not only is it going to be extremely hot on Wednesday, but the Resch Aquatic Center is one of the only public pools in the area that hasn’t closed for the season.

“We’re looking forward to big crowds, and even bigger fun,” said assistant director for Green Bay’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry department James Andersen.

Andersen said they had to close the other two public pools for the season over the weekend because of staffing concerns. He said he’s confident they have enough staff to handle the crowd on Wednesday.

He also said they plan to give the lifeguards more frequent and longer breaks than usual so nobody has to stay in the sun for too long. The Resch Aquatic Center will close for the season on Thursday.

Whether people head to the pool, go downtown, or try to get some exercise in, doctors want the public to stay safe if they are outside on Wednesday.

“Make sure you’re staying hydrated, sunscreen is super important, pay attention to how your kids are acting underneath the sun if they are getting tired or sleepy or not feeling or looking great,” said Dr. Abby Smolcich a pediatrician at ThedaCare.

When it comes to sunscreen, she said to make sure you’re reapplying it every hour or two and use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Smolcich said that heat exhaustion and heat stroke can happen quicker than you may think. She said very young children, older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the most susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include dizziness, fatigue, heavy sweating, and cool moist skin. Doctors told Local Five News that if you think somebody is suffering from heat exhaustion bring that person inside and have them drink water or sports drinks. Call a doctor if symptoms don’t improve within an hour.

Dr. Smolcich said the sun and heat is most intense from around 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and to stay inside during that time unless you absolutely have to go out.

In Brown County, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will operate a cooling center at its 626 Union Court location for anybody who needs to get out of the heat.